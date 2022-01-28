Shareholders in OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) have lost 72%, as stock drops 18% this past week

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) for half a decade as the share price tanked 72%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 71% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 54% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for OncoCyte isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

OncoCyte isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, OncoCyte grew its revenue at 96% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price has averaged a fall of 11% each year, in the same time period. You'd have to assume the market is worried that profits won't come soon enough. We'd recommend carefully checking for indications of future growth - and balance sheet threats - before considering a purchase.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:OCX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Investors in OncoCyte had a tough year, with a total loss of 71%, against a market gain of about 5.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand OncoCyte better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that OncoCyte is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But note: OncoCyte may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.