Shareholders in Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) have lost 30%, as stock drops 6.7% this past week

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) share price slid 30% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 18%. Offerpad Solutions hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The share price has dropped 42% in three months.

After losing 6.7% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Offerpad Solutions wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Offerpad Solutions grew its revenue by 34% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 30%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:OPAD Earnings and Revenue Growth December 20th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 18% in the last year, Offerpad Solutions shareholders might be miffed that they lost 30%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 42% drop in the last three months. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Offerpad Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Offerpad Solutions (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

