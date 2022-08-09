Shareholders in Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) are in the red if they invested a year ago

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE); the share price is down a whopping 70% in the last twelve months. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. Because Nuvve Holding hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 48% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Nuvve Holding isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Nuvve Holding saw its revenue grow by 42%. We think that is pretty nice growth. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 70%. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:NVVE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Nuvve Holding shareholders are happy with the loss of 70% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 12%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 48% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Nuvve Holding is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

