Shareholders in NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. Long term NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 61% in that time. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 22% in a month. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years NexTier Oilfield Solutions saw its revenue shrink by 27% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 17% (annualized) in the same time period. Bagholders or 'baggies' are people who buy more of a stock as the price collapses. They are then left 'holding the bag' if the shares turn out to be worthless. After losing money on a declining business with falling stock price, we always consider whether eager bagholders are still offering us a reasonable exit price.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:NEX Earnings and Revenue Growth December 6th 2021

NexTier Oilfield Solutions is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year NexTier Oilfield Solutions shareholders have received a TSR of 1.2%. It's always nice to make money but this return falls short of the market return which was about 18% for the year. On the bright side, that's certainly better than the yearly loss of about 17% endured over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. We hope the turnaround in fortunes continues. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for NexTier Oilfield Solutions you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

