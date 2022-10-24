Shareholders in Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. It must have been painful to be a Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 78% in that time. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Nerdy because we don't have a long term history to look at.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Nerdy didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Nerdy grew its revenue by 28% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 78%. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business.

A Different Perspective

Nerdy shareholders are down 78% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 23%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 7.5% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Nerdy better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Nerdy is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

