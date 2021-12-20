Shareholders in MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) have lost 69%, as stock drops 9.7% this past week

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. Zooming in on an example, the MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) share price dropped 69% in the last half decade. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 18% in thirty days.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

MRC Global wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years MRC Global saw its revenue shrink by 5.1% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. With neither profit nor revenue growth, the loss of 11% per year doesn't really surprise us. The chance of imminent investor enthusiasm for this stock seems slimmer than Louise Brooks. Not that many investors like to invest in companies that are losing money and not growing revenue.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:MRC Earnings and Revenue Growth December 20th 2021

This free interactive report on MRC Global's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Investors in MRC Global had a tough year, with a total loss of 2.4%, against a market gain of about 18%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 11% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with MRC Global .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

