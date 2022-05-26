US Markets
Shareholders in Morgan Stanley vote against proposal on fossil fuel

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Shareholders in Morgan Stanley voted on Thursday against a proposal aiming to stop lending to new fossil fuel projects, in line with the bank's board of directors orientation.

Environment non-profit foundation Sierra Club proposed the bank adopted a policy by the end of this year committing to

proactive measures to cease financing new fossil fuel development.

