Shareholders in Morgan Stanley vote against proposal on fossil fuel

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Morgan Stanley MS.N voted on Thursday against a proposal aiming to stop lending to new fossil fuel projects, in line with the bank's board of directors orientation.

Environment non-profit foundation Sierra Club proposed the bank adopted a policy by the end of this year committing to

proactive measures to cease financing new fossil fuel development.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

