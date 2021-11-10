Shareholders in Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) are in the red if they invested three years ago

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. We regret to report that long term Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 35% in three years, versus a market return of about 85%.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because Millicom International Cellular made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Millicom International Cellular saw its revenue grow by 2.5% per year, compound. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Indeed, the stock dropped 11% over the last three years. Shareholders will probably be hoping growth picks up soon. But ultimately the key will be whether the company can become profitability.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:TIGO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2021

Millicom International Cellular is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Millicom International Cellular will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Millicom International Cellular's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Millicom International Cellular shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 32%, over the last 3 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Millicom International Cellular shareholders are up 1.2% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 1.0% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Millicom International Cellular better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Millicom International Cellular has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

