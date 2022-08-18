Shareholders in MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) are in the red if they invested a year ago

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last quarter. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 79% in the last year. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

MEI Pharma isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

MEI Pharma's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 29%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 79%. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. Of course, extreme share price falls can be an opportunity for those who are willing to really dig deeper to understand a high risk company like this.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that MEI Pharma shareholders are down 79% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 7.6%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MEI Pharma better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that MEI Pharma is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

