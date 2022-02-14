Shareholders in MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) are in the red if they invested three years ago

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But the long term shareholders of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 68% drop in the share price over that period. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 61% lower in that time. Furthermore, it's down 31% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

MediciNova isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, MediciNova saw its revenue grow by 143% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 19% over that time, a bad result. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:MNOV Earnings and Revenue Growth February 14th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

MediciNova shareholders are down 61% for the year, but the market itself is up 2.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with MediciNova (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

