Shareholders in Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 36%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 11%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 26% in three years.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Materialise grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

Earnings per share growth rates aren't particularly useful for comparing with the share price, when a company has moved from loss to profit. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

Materialise's revenue is actually up 21% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:MTLS Earnings and Revenue Growth July 30th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Materialise has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Materialise's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Materialise shareholders are down 36% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 11%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.6%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Materialise scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

We will like Materialise better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

