Shareholders in ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) share price is down 33% in the last year. That's well below the market decline of 15%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 20% in three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 18% in the last 90 days. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 8.2% in the same timeframe.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the ManpowerGroup share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 70%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

ManpowerGroup managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:MAN Earnings and Revenue Growth July 25th 2022

ManpowerGroup is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for ManpowerGroup in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that ManpowerGroup shareholders are down 31% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - ManpowerGroup has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

We will like ManpowerGroup better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

