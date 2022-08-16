Shareholders in Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are in the red if they invested a year ago

It is a pleasure to report that the Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) is up 52% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 65% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Lucira Health made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Lucira Health increased its revenue by 3,641%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 65%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:LHDX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Lucira Health in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Lucira Health shareholders are down 65% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 8.3%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 52% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Lucira Health better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Lucira Health that you should be aware of.

Lucira Health is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

