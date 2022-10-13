Shareholders in Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) have lost 72%, as stock drops 10% this past week

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. We wouldn't blame Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 72% in just one year. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Latham Group hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Furthermore, it's down 36% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 18% in the same timeframe.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Latham Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Latham Group grew its revenue by 23% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 72% lower during the year. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

If you are thinking of buying or selling Latham Group stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Latham Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 72% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 44%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 36% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Latham Group that you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.