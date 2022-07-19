Shareholders in KORE Group Holdings (NYSE:KORE) are in the red if they invested a year ago

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. So we hope that those who held KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 72% hit to the value of their shares. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. KORE Group Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Furthermore, it's down 48% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

KORE Group Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year KORE Group Holdings saw its revenue grow by 20%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 72%. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:KORE Earnings and Revenue Growth July 19th 2022

A Different Perspective

KORE Group Holdings shareholders are down 72% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 16%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 48% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand KORE Group Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with KORE Group Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

