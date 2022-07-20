Shareholders in Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Most people feel a little frustrated if a stock they own goes down in price. But in the short term the market is a voting machine, and the share price movements may not reflect the underlying business performance. The Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) share price is down 16% in the last year. But that actually beats the market decline of 16%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Karat Packaging because we don't have a long term history to look at.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Karat Packaging share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 18%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Karat Packaging's revenue is actually up 28% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:KRT Earnings and Revenue Growth July 20th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Karat Packaging will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Karat Packaging shareholders are down 16% over twelve months. That's reasonably close to the the market return of -16%. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, and the share price has continued to drop, down 7.4% over the last three months. Most people would be understandably disheartened by this sort of performance, given the lack of a long term history. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Karat Packaging better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Karat Packaging (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

