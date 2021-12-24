Shareholders in Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 22% in the last quarter. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact, the price has declined 25% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Kaman grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

It's good to see it turn a profit, but we note it was reasonably close to profitability last year. And judging by the share price, the market is not too happy about it, either. Sentiment seems negative, despite the newfound profitability - so contrarians may want to take a look at the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:KAMN Earnings Per Share Growth December 24th 2021

We know that Kaman has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Kaman will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Kaman had a tough year, with a total loss of 24% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 21%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.3% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Kaman .

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

