Shareholders in Italy's EI Towers pick banks to explore M&A - sources

MILAN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Italian broadcasting tower company EI Towers have picked Credit Suisse and Mediobanca as advisers to look into a potential combination with state-controlled rival Rai Way RWAY.MI, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The move shows how the companies are still looking to work out a long mooted tie-up despite uncertainty created by national elections in Italy next month.

A potential deal could create a group worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.04 billion).

EI Towers is 60%-owned by Italian infrastructure fund F2i and Italy's top commercial broadcaster MediaForEurope (MFE), controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, holds the remaining 40%.

"Things are in the very preliminary stage", one of the sources said. A second source said other advisers are expected to join Mediobanca MDBI.MI and Credit Suisse CSGN.S.

A F2i spokesperson said no adviser has been formally appointed yet. MFE declined to comment.

Earlier this year, outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi approved a decree allowing state broadcaster RAI to cut its holding in tower business Rai Way to below 51% from the current 65%, in a move expected to trigger consolidation in the television and radio mast sector.

Under the decree, RAI can cut its stake in Rai Way as low as 30% but no lower, while keeping control of Rai Way's infrastructure.

RAI had then selected investment bank Lazard to assess M&A options for the tower business.

A potential deal, whose key details need still to be finalised, could include an extraordinary payout for Rai Way and EI Towers investors, according to a report by Italian daily La Repubblica on Tuesday, which sent Rai Way shares up as much as 7% on the day.

MFE shares gained more than 2% MFEA.MI, MFEB.MI.

($1 = 0.9783 euros)

