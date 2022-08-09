RWAY

Shareholders in Italy's EI Towers pick banks to explore M&A - sources

Elvira Pollina. Reuters
MILAN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Italian broadcasting tower company EI Towers have picked Credit Suisse and Mediobanca as advisers to look into a potential combination with state-controlled rival Rai Way RWAY.MI, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The move shows how the companies are still looking to work out a long mooted tie-up despite uncertainty created by national elections in Italy next month.

A potential deal could create a group worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.04 billion).

EI Towers is 60%-owned by Italian infrastructure fund F2i and Italy's top commercial broadcaster MediaForEurope (MFE), controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, holds the remaining 40%.

"Things are in the very preliminary stage", one of the sources said. A second source said other advisers are expected to join Mediobanca MDBI.MI and Credit Suisse CSGN.S.

A F2i spokesperson said no adviser has been formally appointed yet. MFE declined to comment.

Earlier this year, outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi approved a decree allowing state broadcaster RAI to cut its holding in tower business Rai Way to below 51% from the current 65%, in a move expected to trigger consolidation in the television and radio mast sector.

Under the decree, RAI can cut its stake in Rai Way as low as 30% but no lower, while keeping control of Rai Way's infrastructure.

RAI had then selected investment bank Lazard to assess M&A options for the tower business.

A potential deal, whose key details need still to be finalised, could include an extraordinary payout for Rai Way and EI Towers investors, according to a report by Italian daily La Repubblica on Tuesday, which sent Rai Way shares up as much as 7% on the day.

MFE shares gained more than 2% MFEA.MI, MFEB.MI.

($1 = 0.9783 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

