Shareholders in Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) have lost 85%, as stock drops 16% this past week

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So we hope that those who held Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 85% hit to the value of their shares. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Hyperfine because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 49% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Hyperfine isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Given that Hyperfine didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Hyperfine increased its revenue by 313%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 85% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGM:HYPR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider.

A Different Perspective

Hyperfine shareholders are down 85% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 7.5%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 49%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hyperfine better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Hyperfine is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

