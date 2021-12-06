Shareholders in Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) are in the red if they invested five years ago

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 52% over a half decade. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 9.3% in a month. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 5.9% in the same time period.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Hennessy Advisors' share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 11% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 14% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days. The low P/E ratio of 9.66 further reflects this reticence.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:HNNA Earnings Per Share Growth December 6th 2021

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Hennessy Advisors, it has a TSR of -41% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Hennessy Advisors shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 22% over one year. And that does include the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 7% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hennessy Advisors better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Hennessy Advisors is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.