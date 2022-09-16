Shareholders in Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) are in the red if they invested five years ago

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) share price managed to fall 74% over five long years. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 47% over the last twelve months. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Healthcare Services Group's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 19% each year. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 23% average annual decrease in the share price. This suggests that market participants have not changed their view of the company all that much. So it's fair to say the share price has been responding to changes in EPS.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:HCSG Earnings Per Share Growth September 16th 2022

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Healthcare Services Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Healthcare Services Group's TSR for the last 5 years was -69%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 17% in the twelve months, Healthcare Services Group shareholders did even worse, losing 44% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Healthcare Services Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Healthcare Services Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

We will like Healthcare Services Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

