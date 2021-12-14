Shareholders in Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) have lost 67%, as stock drops 7.4% this past week

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) share price managed to fall 68% over five long years. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. Even worse, it's down 17% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

After losing 7.4% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Given that Hawaiian Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over half a decade Hawaiian Holdings reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 15% for each year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. It seems appropriate, then, that the share price slid about 11% annually during that time. It's fair to say most investors don't like to invest in loss making companies with falling revenue. This looks like a really risky stock to buy, at a glance.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:HA Earnings and Revenue Growth December 14th 2021

A Different Perspective

Hawaiian Holdings shareholders are down 2.5% for the year, but the market itself is up 22%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 11% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hawaiian Holdings that you should be aware of.

