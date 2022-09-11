Shareholders in Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) are in the red if they invested five years ago

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) share price managed to fall 61% over five long years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. On the other hand the share price has bounced 5.5% over the last week. The buoyant market could have helped drive the share price pop, since stocks are up 3.8% in the same period.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Hawaiian Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last five years Hawaiian Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 16% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. It seems appropriate, then, that the share price slid about 10% annually during that time. It's fair to say most investors don't like to invest in loss making companies with falling revenue. You'd want to research this company pretty thoroughly before buying, it looks a bit too risky for us.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:HA Earnings and Revenue Growth September 11th 2022

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 14% in the twelve months, Hawaiian Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 19%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

