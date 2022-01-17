Shareholders in Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) are in the red if they invested a year ago

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. So we hope that those who held Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 75% hit to the value of their shares. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Because Harpoon Therapeutics hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 15% in a month.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Harpoon Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Harpoon Therapeutics grew its revenue by 120% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 75% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:HARP Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2022

A Different Perspective

While Harpoon Therapeutics shareholders are down 75% for the year, the market itself is up 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 12% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Harpoon Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

