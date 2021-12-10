Shareholders in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) are in the red if they invested three years ago

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really bad investments should be rare. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 80%. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 34% in the last three months. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment grew revenue at 5.9% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. But the share price crash at 22% per year does seem a bit harsh! While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. Of course, revenue growth is nice but generally speaking the lower the profits, the riskier the business - and this business isn't making steady profits.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:HOFV Earnings and Revenue Growth December 10th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment's total shareholder return last year was 44%. That certainly beats the loss of about 22% per year over three years. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (at least 2 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

