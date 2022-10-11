Shareholders in FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) have lost 59%, as stock drops 15% this past week

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. To wit the share price is down 59% in that time. FTC Solar may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 37% in thirty days.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for FTC Solar isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

FTC Solar isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, FTC Solar increased its revenue by 7.0%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 59% loss for shareholders, over the year. We'd want to see evidence that future revenue growth will be stronger before getting too interested. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling FTC Solar stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We doubt FTC Solar shareholders are happy with the loss of 59% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 22%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 28% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand FTC Solar better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for FTC Solar you should know about.

