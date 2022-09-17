Shareholders in Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Most people feel a little frustrated if a stock they own goes down in price. But in the short term the market is a voting machine, and the share price movements may not reflect the underlying business performance. The Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) is down 11% over a year, but the total shareholder return is -9.5% once you include the dividend. That's better than the market which declined 17% over the last year. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 4.3% over three years.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Fox had to report a 41% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 11% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:FOXA Earnings Per Share Growth September 17th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We can sympathize with Fox about their 9.5% loss for the year ( including dividends), but the silver lining is that the broader market return was worse, at around -17%. Shareholders who have held for three years might be relatively sanguine about the recent weakness, given they have made 2.8% per year for three years. Given the three year returns are better than the return over the last year, it might be that the broader market has weighed on the stock recently. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Fox that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

