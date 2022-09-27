Shareholders in ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) have lost 65%, as stock drops 12% this past week

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And there's no doubt that ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 65% in that time. ForgeRock may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 34% in the last 90 days.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Because ForgeRock made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year ForgeRock saw its revenue grow by 20%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 65% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:FORG Earnings and Revenue Growth September 27th 2022

ForgeRock is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for ForgeRock in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We doubt ForgeRock shareholders are happy with the loss of 65% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 23%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 34% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that ForgeRock is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

