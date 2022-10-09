Shareholders in Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Investors can earn very close to the average market return by buying an index fund. But in any given year a good portion of stocks will fall short of that. That's what happened in the case of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB): its share price dropped 25% while the market declined 21%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 13% in three years. Furthermore, it's down 15% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 6.7% in the same timeframe.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Farmers National Banc had to report a 9.8% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 25% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 8.01.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Farmers National Banc's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Farmers National Banc the TSR over the last 1 year was -22%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Farmers National Banc shareholders are down 22% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the market return of -21%. Unfortunately, last year's performance is a deterioration of an already poor long term track record, given the loss of 1.1% per year over the last five years. Weak performance over the long term usually destroys market confidence in a stock, but bargain hunters may want to take a closer look for signs of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Farmers National Banc is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

