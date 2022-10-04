Shareholders in European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) share price slid 41% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 19%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on European Wax Center because we don't have a long term history to look at. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 11% in a month. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 6.3% in the same time.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While European Wax Center made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

European Wax Center grew its revenue by 34% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 41%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:EWCZ Earnings and Revenue Growth October 4th 2022

We know that European Wax Center has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling European Wax Center stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between European Wax Center's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. European Wax Center hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -34% exceeds its share price return of -41%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

We doubt European Wax Center shareholders are happy with the loss of 34% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 19%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 0.6%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that European Wax Center is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But note: European Wax Center may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

