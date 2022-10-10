Shareholders in Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) are in the red if they invested a year ago

It's understandable if you feel frustrated when a stock you own sees a lower share price. But sometimes broader market conditions have more of an impact on prices than the actual business performance. The Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) is down 23% over a year, but the total shareholder return is -21% once you include the dividend. That's better than the market which declined 21% over the last year. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 3.2% over three years.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Enterprise Bancorp reported an EPS drop of 6.9% for the last year. The share price decline of 23% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 9.00.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Enterprise Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Enterprise Bancorp shareholders are down 21% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the market return of -21%. Unfortunately, last year's performance is a deterioration of an already poor long term track record, given the loss of 2% per year over the last five years. Weak performance over the long term usually destroys market confidence in a stock, but bargain hunters may want to take a closer look for signs of a turnaround. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Enterprise Bancorp is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

