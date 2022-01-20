Shareholders in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have lost 47%, as stock drops 20% this past week

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) share price slid 47% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 9.2%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 18% in the last three years. It's down 47% in about a quarter.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Elastic isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Given that Elastic didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Elastic saw its revenue grow by 44%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 47%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:ESTC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 20th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Elastic will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Elastic shares, which cost holders 47%, while the market was up about 9.2%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 6% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Elastic , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

