Shareholders in easyJet back rights issue

Sarah Young Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

British airline easyJet said it had received acceptances from shareholders for 93% of the new shares it sold as part of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.64 billion) rights issue aimed at funding its recovery from the pandemic.

"The success of this capital raise, thanks to great support from investors, will enable easyJet to strengthen its balance sheet and accelerate its post-COVID 19 recovery plan," easyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement on Tuesday.

The airline's underwriters will now try to procure subscribers for the remaining 21 million shares not taken up by qualifying shareholders at the issue price.

