Shareholders in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) share price slid 21% over twelve months. That's well below the market return of 9.2%. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Even though the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped. In fact, we can see extraordinary items impacting earnings in the last twelve months.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings' revenue is actually up 21% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:DNB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 20th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Dun & Bradstreet Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While Dun & Bradstreet Holdings shareholders are down 21% for the year, the market itself is up 9.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 6.2% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

