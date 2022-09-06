Shareholders in DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) have lost 75%, as stock drops 6.1% this past week

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 20% in the last quarter. But that is meagre solace when you consider how the price has plummeted over the last year. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 75% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes.

With the stock having lost 6.1% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

DraftKings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, DraftKings increased its revenue by 47%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So the hefty 75% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:DKNG Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for DraftKings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for DraftKings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 75%. The market shed around 18%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Investors are up over three years, booking 16% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for DraftKings that you should be aware of before investing here.

DraftKings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

