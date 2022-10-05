Shareholders in Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) are in the red if they invested a year ago

It's understandable if you feel frustrated when a stock you own sees a lower share price. But sometimes broader market conditions have more of an impact on prices than the actual business performance. The Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) is down 21% over a year, but the total shareholder return is -16% once you include the dividend. That's better than the market which declined 17% over the last year. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 18% over three years.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Deswell Industries had to report a 0.08% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 21% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The P/E ratio of 6.11 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGM:DSWL Earnings Per Share Growth October 5th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Deswell Industries the TSR over the last 1 year was -16%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Deswell Industries shareholders are down 16% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the market return of -17%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8%, each year, over five years. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Deswell Industries has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Deswell Industries is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

