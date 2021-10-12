Shareholders in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last month. But don't envy holders -- looking back over 5 years the returns have been really bad. Indeed, the share price is down 66% in the period. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. Of course, this could be the start of a turnaround.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that Dawson Geophysical didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade Dawson Geophysical reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 13% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. It seems appropriate, then, that the share price slid about 11% annually during that time. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and don't grow revenues. You might be better off spending your money on a leisure activity. This looks like a really risky stock to buy, at a glance.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:DWSN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 12th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Dawson Geophysical shareholders gained a total return of 17% during the year. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 11% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Dawson Geophysical has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: Dawson Geophysical may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

