Shareholders in Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) have lost 49%, as stock drops 5.7% this past week

It is a pleasure to report that the Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) is up 34% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 49% in one year, under-performing the market.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Cytek Biosciences isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Cytek Biosciences saw its revenue grow by 35%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 49% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:CTKB Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

A Different Perspective

We doubt Cytek Biosciences shareholders are happy with the loss of 49% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 17%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 34%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

