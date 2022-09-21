Shareholders in Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) are in the red if they invested a year ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) share price has gained some 51% in the last three months. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. After all, the share price is down 38% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because Coupang made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Coupang saw its revenue grow by 27%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 38% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:CPNG Earnings and Revenue Growth September 21st 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Coupang in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Coupang shareholders are happy with the loss of 38% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 16%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 51% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Coupang that you should be aware of.

