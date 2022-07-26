Shareholders in Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) share price slid 50% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 15%. Because Couchbase hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Even worse, it's down 13% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because Couchbase made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Couchbase increased its revenue by 21%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 50% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:BASE Earnings and Revenue Growth July 26th 2022

A Different Perspective

We doubt Couchbase shareholders are happy with the loss of 50% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 15%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 4.6%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Couchbase better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Couchbase (including 1 which is significant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

