Shareholders in Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) have lost 77%, as stock drops 8.6% this past week

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Imagine if you held Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) for half a decade as the share price tanked 77%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 44% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 18% in the last three months.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Conduent became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

It could be that the revenue decline of 10.0% per year is viewed as evidence that Conduent is shrinking. That could explain the weak share price.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:CNDT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 22nd 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling Conduent stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 19% in the twelve months, Conduent shareholders did even worse, losing 44%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Conduent (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored) .

