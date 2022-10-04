Shareholders in Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. We wouldn't blame Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 88% in just one year. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down84% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 67% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Compugen isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Compugen increased its revenue by 200%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 88% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGM:CGEN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 4th 2022

Take a more thorough look at Compugen's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 19% in the twelve months, Compugen shareholders did even worse, losing 88%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 13% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Compugen better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Compugen (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

