Shareholders in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Most people feel a little frustrated if a stock they own goes down in price. But often it is not a reflection of the fundamental business performance. So while the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) share price is down 16% in the last year, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was -15%. That's better than the market which declined 16% over the last year. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 0.8% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Cognizant Technology Solutions share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 37%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

With a low yield of 1.7% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. Cognizant Technology Solutions' revenue is actually up 11% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:CTSH Earnings and Revenue Growth September 9th 2022

Cognizant Technology Solutions is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

The total return of 15% received by Cognizant Technology Solutions shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -16%. So last year was actually even worse than the last five years, which cost shareholders 0.9% per year. Weak performance over the long term usually destroys market confidence in a stock, but bargain hunters may want to take a closer look for signs of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Cognizant Technology Solutions that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course Cognizant Technology Solutions may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.