Shareholders in Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are in the red if they invested five years ago

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY), since the last five years saw the share price fall 32%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 12% in the last 90 days. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 7.4% in the same period.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Looking back five years, both Codorus Valley Bancorp's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 2.3% per year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 7% per year, over the period. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free interactive report on Codorus Valley Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Codorus Valley Bancorp the TSR over the last 5 years was -22%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Codorus Valley Bancorp shares lost 8.5% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 25%. Given the total loss of 4% per year over five years, it seems returns have deteriorated in the last twelve months. Whilst Baron Rothschild does tell the investor "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", buyers would need to examine the data carefully to be comfortable that the business itself is sound. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Codorus Valley Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Codorus Valley Bancorp (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Codorus Valley Bancorp is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

