Shareholders in CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Anyone who held CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price has slid 65% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on CN Energy Group because we don't have a long term history to look at.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, CN Energy Group had to report a 45% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 65% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqCM:CNEY Earnings Per Share Growth October 6th 2022

This free interactive report on CN Energy Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

CN Energy Group shareholders are down 65% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 18%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 7.8% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for CN Energy Group you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

