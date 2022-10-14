Shareholders in Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) have lost 58%, as stock drops 7.7% this past week

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. To wit the share price is down 58% in that time. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 43% lower than three years ago). Furthermore, it's down 32% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Clarivate isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Clarivate wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Clarivate increased its revenue by 46%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 58% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

This free interactive report on Clarivate's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Clarivate shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 58%. The market shed around 22%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 13% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Clarivate you should know about.

Of course Clarivate may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.