Shareholders in ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. It must have been painful to be a ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 79% in that time. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 58% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 21% in the last 90 days. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 18% in the same timeframe.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that ChromaDex didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, ChromaDex increased its revenue by 11%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the 79% share price implosion is unexpected.. We'd venture this growth was too low to give holders confidence that profitability is on the horizon. If and only if this company is still likely to succeed, just a little slower, this could be a good opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 44% in the twelve months, ChromaDex shareholders did even worse, losing 79%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ChromaDex better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - ChromaDex has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.



