Shareholders in Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) have lost 83%, as stock drops 9.9% this past week

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. We wouldn't blame Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 83% in just one year. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Because Cerence hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 36% in the last three months. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Cerence isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Cerence fell to a loss making position during the year. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so it doesn't surprise us that the stock price is down. However, there may be an opportunity for investors if the company can recover.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:CRNC Earnings Per Share Growth September 21st 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Cerence's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Cerence shareholders are happy with the loss of 83% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 16%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 36% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Cerence that you should be aware of before investing here.

