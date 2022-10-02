Shareholders in CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) have lost 56%, as stock drops 4.8% this past week

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And unfortunately for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price has slid 56% in that time. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 53% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 37% in the last 90 days.

After losing 4.8% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

CarGurus fell to a loss making position during the year. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. We hope for shareholders' sake that the company becomes profitable again soon.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:CARG Earnings Per Share Growth October 2nd 2022

A Different Perspective

CarGurus shareholders are down 56% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 22%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 15% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

