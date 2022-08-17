Shareholders in BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) are in the red if they invested a year ago

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last month. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 80% in the last year. So the rise may not be much consolation. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that BuzzFeed didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, BuzzFeed increased its revenue by 21%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 80% lower during the year. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGM:BZFD Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on BuzzFeed

A Different Perspective

We doubt BuzzFeed shareholders are happy with the loss of 80% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 7.5%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 49%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for BuzzFeed that you should be aware of before investing here.

